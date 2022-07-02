Der Spiegel: European Commission set to allow Moscow limited transit to Kaliningrad region.
July 2, 2022 6:59 pm
According to Der Spiegel, the European Commission plans to issue a clarification that will allow Russia to resume sending goods to the Kaliningrad Oblast exclave via Lithuania. Berlin supports this decision, as the sanctions limiting transit to Kaliningrad created additional tension between the European Union and Russia, the German magazine reports.