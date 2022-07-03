Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalDeputy PM: Over 400 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine

July 4, 2022 12:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a televised address that the number of bodies returned is “definitely not enough,” as there are many more remaining. Vereshchuk said Russia is trying to conceal the number of deceased from the public, thus avoiding the mass transfer of bodies back to Ukraine. She also noted that Russia is not carrying out the identification and examination of the deceased in accordance with European protocols.

