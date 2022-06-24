Denmark ready to support Ukraine's EU candidacy.
June 17, 2022 1:47 pm
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on June 16 that Denmark would support candidate status for Ukraine if the European Commission recommended giving it. The commission approved the recommendation on June 17. The minister's statement appears to be a reversal of Denmark's position: earlier in June Bloomberg cited its sources as saying that Denmark and the Netherlands were opposed to candidate status for Ukraine.