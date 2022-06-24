Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 17, 2022 1:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on June 16 that Denmark would support candidate status for Ukraine if the European Commission recommended giving it. The commission approved the recommendation on June 17. The minister's statement appears to be a reversal of Denmark's position: earlier in June Bloomberg cited its sources as saying that Denmark and the Netherlands were opposed to candidate status for Ukraine.

