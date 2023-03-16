Defense Ministry: Ukrainian air defense destroys 2 Iranian drones overnight

Two Iranian drones launched by Russia from the northern direction were shot down at midnight on March 8 by Ukrainian air defense, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The ministry did not specify where exactly they were shot down.

However, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported the sighting of two Iranian drones last night around 10:00 PM and that one of them was subsequently shot down.

Russia has repeatedly used Iranian-made drones as part of its weapons arsenal against Ukraine.