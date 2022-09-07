Defense Ministry: Ukraine is not planning to forbid women from leaving country.
September 7, 2022 2:16 pm
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that the conscription of women is officially voluntary, while mandatory conscription for some women of relevant professions is postponed until Oct. 1, 2023. Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60, in most cases, are forbidden from leaving the country.
