Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

CNN: Italy must fix ‘technical issues’ before providing Ukraine with air defense systems

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 10, 2023 3:20 pm
Share

According to CNN, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said his country must resolve some “technical issues” before sending air defense systems to Ukraine. Tajani said that the Italian government was not “slowing down its aid to Ukraine,” without specifying the technical issues with the air defense systems, CNN reports. 

Following a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 27 that Italy was considering supplying Ukraine with air defense systems.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also spoke with Francesco Talo, an advisor to Meloni on Jan. 6, asking Rome to supply Ukraine with air defense systems as soon as possible.

Sullivan referred to the Italian-French SAMP/T air defense system, according to undisclosed sources in Washington quoted by La Repubblica.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK