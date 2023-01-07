La Repubblica: U.S. asks Italy to send air defense systems to Ukraine.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke on Jan. 6 with Francesco Talo, an advisor to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, asking Rome to supply Ukraine with air defense systems as soon as possible, according to La Repubblica.

Sullivan referred to the Italian-French SAMP/T air defense system, according to undisclosed sources in Washington quoted by La Repubblica.

Italy has six SAMP/T systems, including one for training, according to European Truth.

Following a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 27 that Italy was considering supplying Ukraine with air defense systems.