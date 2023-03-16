Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Germany to give Ukraine 18 Leopard tanks instead of 14

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 24, 2023 7:58 pm
Share

Germany will supply Ukraine with 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks instead of the 14 announced before, Germany's Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 24. 

Combined with the tanks that Portugal and Sweden will deliver, Ukraine will be able to create an entire battalion of Leopard 2A6 tanks, according to the ministry. A standard Ukrainian battalion consists of 31 tanks. 

On the same day, the Swedish government said it would send up to 10 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, Reuters reported. 

Meanwhile, Portugal plans to send Ukraine three Leopard 2 tanks, as pledged by the country's Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Feb. 8.

Other European nations, including Poland, Norway, Spain, the Netherlands, and Finland, have also pledged Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The U.K. and U.S. have promised to transfer tanks from their arsenals as well. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky told Sky News on Jan. 27 that Ukraine needs up to 500 tanks to launch a counter-offensive.


 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK