CNN: 1,300 Starlinks in Ukraine go offline due to funding issues
November 4, 2022 11:57 pm
Ukraine’s fears that its military will lose access to the Starlink internet service deepened after 1,300 satellite units went offline, CNN reported, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the issue.
On Oct. 24, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Starlink will continue to operate regardless of Pentagon funding.
Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed his statement, adding that the technology is “critically important for Ukraine.”
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.