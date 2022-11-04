Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, November 4, 2022

CNN: 1,300 Starlinks in Ukraine go offline due to funding issues

November 4, 2022 11:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s fears that its military will lose access to the Starlink internet service deepened after 1,300 satellite units went offline, CNN reported, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the issue. 

On Oct. 24, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Starlink will continue to operate regardless of Pentagon funding. 

Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed his statement, adding that the technology is “critically important for Ukraine.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok