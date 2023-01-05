Civilian dies following Russia's Jan. 4 attack on Nikopol
January 5, 2023 7:25 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that a 64-year-old man who was injured in the Russian shelling of Nikopol on Jan. 4 has died in the hospital. Nikopol is located across the Dnipro River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Overnight on Jan. 5, Russian forces shelled the city three times using Grad missile launchers and heavy artillery. At least 30 shells targeted the city. Several houses and outbuildings, social infrastructure and power lines were damaged, according to Reznichenko.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member