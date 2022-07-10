Canada to release Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany
July 10, 2022 5:26 am
Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced on July 9 that Canada will return a repaired Russian turbine to Germany that Russia considers necessary for the supply of natural gas to Europe. Wilkinson said the decision will support “Europe’s ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to transition away from Russian oil and gas.” Earlier, Ukraine urged Canada not to return the turbine.