externalCanada to release Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany

This item is part of our running news digest

July 10, 2022 5:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced on July 9 that Canada will return a repaired Russian turbine to Germany that Russia considers necessary for the supply of natural gas to Europe. Wilkinson said the decision will support “Europe’s ability to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to transition away from Russian oil and gas.” Earlier, Ukraine urged Canada not to return the turbine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
