Bloomberg: France, Germany don't support EU-wide entry ban for Russian tourists.
August 27, 2022 9:20 pm
According to Bloomberg, both countries said the European Union should continue to issue visas to Russians with no ties to the government, such as students, artists, scholars, and professionals. “We should not underestimate the transformative power of experiencing life in democratic systems first-hand, especially for future generations,” reads the joint document viewed by Bloomberg ahead of the EU foreign ministers meeting in Prague on Aug. 31.
