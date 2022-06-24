Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalBiden signs historic lend-lease act to help Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 9, 2022 10:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act will make it easier for the U.S. to supply weapons to Ukraine. Under the law, Ukraine can request streamlined transfers of U.S. weapons and other security assistance. The name of the act evokes the lend-lease act under which the U.S. supplied allies during World War II. “The cost of the fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is even more costly,” U.S. President Joe Biden said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok