The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act will make it easier for the U.S. to supply weapons to Ukraine. Under the law, Ukraine can request streamlined transfers of U.S. weapons and other security assistance. The name of the act evokes the lend-lease act under which the U.S. supplied allies during World War II. “The cost of the fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is even more costly,” U.S. President Joe Biden said.