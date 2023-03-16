Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Biden signs executive order prolonging 'national emergency' Russian aggression poses to US

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 1, 2023 10:40 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on March 1 prolonging a "national emergency" in the U.S. with regards to the war in Ukraine for one year.

The first executive order was signed on March 6, 2014, by then President Barack Obama following Russia's annexation of Crimea and the start of the war in Donbas, which according to the White House, posed, by extension, an "unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

Biden renewed the executive order on Feb. 21, 2022, after Russia recognized the occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts as independent states. According to the White House, this was a contradiction of "Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements and further threatens the peace, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

The executive orders also include sanctions related to Russia's actions in Ukraine that conflict with U.S. interests. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

