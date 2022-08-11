While at a conference in Copenhagen, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced that the U.K. will send three more rocket launchers to Ukraine, doubling the total in Ukraine's arsenal. MLRS are similar to American HIMARS and use the same missiles that have a range of up to 80 km. Wallace said he is “very pleased” with Ukraine’s use of MLRS, and according to him, Ukrainian forces have demonstrated that they have improved their ability to hit precise targets, specifically Russian ammunition depots and command centers.