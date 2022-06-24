Austin to host June 15 meeting to coordinate help for Ukraine.
June 4, 2022 11:19 pm
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that defense leaders from all over the world “will discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion" at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on June 15 in Brussels. The first meeting of the group, which includes more than 40 countries, was held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on April 26, and the second one took place on May 23.