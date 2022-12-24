Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Astronaut Scott Kelly visits Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 6:07 pm
Share

Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly arrived in Ukraine’s capital on Nov. 27.

“Arrived in Kyiv this morning to see for myself the atrocities committed by Russia and the support necessary for Ukraine,” Kelly, who is a retired U.S. Navy Captain, tweeted on Nov. 27.

Kelly is the ambassador of the UNITED24, a Ukrainian state fundraising platform raising money for the defense of Ukraine.

Among the UNITED24's other ambassadors are sports stars Andriy Shevchenko, Elina Svitolina and Oleksandr Usyk, Balenciaga’s creative director Demna, American actors Liev Schreiber and Mark Hamill, music band Imagine Dragons, singer and actress Barbra Streisand.

The UNITED24 platform has already raised $232,759,464, according to its website.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK