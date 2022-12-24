Astronaut Scott Kelly visits Kyiv

Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly arrived in Ukraine’s capital on Nov. 27.

“Arrived in Kyiv this morning to see for myself the atrocities committed by Russia and the support necessary for Ukraine,” Kelly, who is a retired U.S. Navy Captain, tweeted on Nov. 27.

Kelly is the ambassador of the UNITED24, a Ukrainian state fundraising platform raising money for the defense of Ukraine.

Among the UNITED24's other ambassadors are sports stars Andriy Shevchenko, Elina Svitolina and Oleksandr Usyk, Balenciaga’s creative director Demna, American actors Liev Schreiber and Mark Hamill, music band Imagine Dragons, singer and actress Barbra Streisand.

The UNITED24 platform has already raised $232,759,464, according to its website.