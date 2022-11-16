Support us
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Associated Press: White House asks for over $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 12:26 am
U.S. President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in additional aid for Ukraine amid recent Russia's attacks on Nov. 15. The proposed package reportedly includes $21.7 billion in defense aid to continue providing equipment to Ukraine and to replenish depleted U.S. stockpiles, $14.5 billion for direct budget support, $626 million to provide nuclear security support, and another $900 million for healthcare and support services. 

