Associated Press: Ship with allegedly stolen Ukrainian grain arrives to Syria
This item is part of our running news digest
August 19, 2022 3:50 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian cargo ship SV Konstantin with grain allegedly stolen from Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories docked in Tartus port in Syria, according to satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Aug. 18. Another vessel, the Razoni, which transported legally purchased Ukrainian corn, docked in Syria on Aug. 16.