Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 19, 2022

externalAssociated Press: Ship with allegedly stolen Ukrainian grain arrives to Syria

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 3:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian cargo ship SV Konstantin with grain allegedly stolen from Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories docked in Tartus port in Syria, according to satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Aug. 18. Another vessel, the Razoni, which transported legally purchased Ukrainian corn, docked in Syria on Aug. 16. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok