Azov: Around 500 bodies of Mariupol defenders have been returned.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 8:01 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The bodies have been retrieved from occupied Mariupol and its suburbs as part of a continuous process of exchange since June, according to Olena Tolkachova, head of Azov's patronage service. Around 20 bodies have been identified and buried so far, she told Suspilne media outlet.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.