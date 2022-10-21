Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Amnesty International says Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure amount to war crimes

October 21, 2022 2:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said in a statement on Oct. 20 that Russia’s targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, is unlawful since "the morale of the civilian population is not a lawful target." As much as 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been seriously damaged due to Russia's recent attacks, according to Oleksandr Kharchenko, an adviser to the energy minister. 

"Carrying out these attacks with the sole purpose of terrorizing civilians is a war crime," Struthers said. "All those responsible for ordering and committing these criminal attacks must be held to account." 

