Inside Ukraine’s media: Political role, donor cuts, and pressures from power — exclusive briefing by KI Insights

Ukraine’s media have long served as a critical actor in shaping the country’s political landscape — reporting from war zones, exposing corruption, and helping define national narratives. But in 2025, the sector itself is in crisis.

With USAID funding ended and other international donors stretched thin, many leading publications have been forced to downsize or suspend operations. Editorial teams are shrinking. Long-form investigative projects are disappearing. At the same time, the relationship between the media and the state has become more fraught — with journalists increasingly facing pressure.

Join KI Insights for a closed-door online briefing on August 27, where our team will present an overview of Ukraine's media environment in 2H2025 — and the outlook for 2026. We will cover:

How Ukrainian media consumption is changing in wartime

Which platforms and publications matter most now

How relations between the authorities and the press are evolving

What the USAID funding gap means for the sector’s future

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Time: 18:00 Kyiv time (17:00 in Brussels, 16:00 in London, 11:00 in Washington D.C.)

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment.

