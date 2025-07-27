Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI Insights

Inside Ukraine’s media: Political role, donor cuts, and pressures from power — exclusive briefing by KI Insights

3 min read
Avatar
by KI Insights
Inside Ukraine’s media: Political role, donor cuts, and pressures from power — exclusive briefing by KI Insights

Ukraine’s media have long served as a critical actor in shaping the country’s political landscape — reporting from war zones, exposing corruption, and helping define national narratives. But in 2025, the sector itself is in crisis.

With USAID funding ended and other international donors stretched thin, many leading publications have been forced to downsize or suspend operations. Editorial teams are shrinking. Long-form investigative projects are disappearing. At the same time, the relationship between the media and the state has become more fraught — with journalists increasingly facing pressure.

Join KI Insights for a closed-door online briefing on August 27, where our team will present an overview of Ukraine’s media environment in 2H2025 — and the outlook for 2026. We will cover:

  • How Ukrainian media consumption is changing in wartime
  • Which platforms and publications matter most now
  • How relations between the authorities and the press are evolving
  • What the USAID funding gap means for the sector’s future

This is an exclusive, subscriber-only session designed to support organizations, investors, and diplomats working in or on Ukraine. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from Kyiv Independent membership.

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights and a candid Q&A session.

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Time: 18:00 Kyiv time (17:00 in Brussels, 16:00 in London, 11:00 in Washington D.C.) Expected duration – 1 hour 30 minutes.

How to register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the short form linked below:

Register here.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine. Sign up now at insights.kyivindependent.com and get the first month for free.

For security reasons, we require time for vetting before accepting new subscribers and sharing access details. We prioritize trust and confidentiality — thank you for your understanding.

Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar

  • For Google Calendar, click here.
  • For Outlook Calendar, click here.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at [email protected]

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.

Ukraine calendar: What will happen this week
Editor’s note: This article is a shortened on-site version of KI Insights’ public newsletter, The Week Ahead, covering events from July 28 to August 3. Sign up here to start your week with an agenda of Ukraine-related events delivered directly to your inbox every week. A draft law that effectively reverses all changes undermining the independence of NABU and SAPO is expected to be voted on sometime between July 29–31. It was submitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky less than 48 hours after the
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKI Insights
Article image
BusinessMediapress freedomJournalismUSAID
Avatar
KI Insights

KI Insights is a strategic intelligence unit backed by the Kyiv Independent that provides an analytical subscription package and commercial research services. A subscription includes weekly updates, a comprehensive research library, exclusive events, and custom data requests. Whether navigating Ukraine's political landscape or exploring business opportunities, KI Insights equips you with the knowledge to stay ahead.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks