externalAmnesty International refutes allegations of interviewing people in Russian ‘filtration camps’

August 12, 2022 3:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Amnesty International wrote that the allegations from Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security “have no basis and are entirely false” in an official response released on Aug. 11. Earlier, the Center has accused the organization of interviewing people in Russian “filtration camps” to obtain information for its investigation on Ukraine published on Aug. 4. “Our researchers interviewed all of the witnesses whose testimonies we used themselves, in Ukraine-controlled territories. All testimonies were given to us voluntarily and in safe conditions,” the official response reads. 

