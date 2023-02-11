Air Force: Ukraine downs 20 Russian kamikaze drones overnight

Twenty Iranian-made Shahed 136/131 kamikaze drones were destroyed in different regions of Ukraine between 6 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. on Feb. 10, the Ukrainian air force reported on the morning of Feb. 11.

According to the military, the drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea and targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The total number of drones launched at Ukraine was not specified.

Ukraine’s Southern Air Command earlier reported five Shahed-136 drones shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast, four over Odesa Oblast, and two over Kherson Oblast.

Earlier in the evening, a drone launched by the Russian military hit an already damaged energy infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command said.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration also reported that air defense was shooting down targets late on Feb. 10.

On the morning of Feb. 10, Russia unleashed its 14th mass missile strike targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Dozens of air- and sea-launched cruise missiles were launched at targets across Ukraine.