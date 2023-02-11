Air defense at work in Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said air defense is shooting down targets.

Earlier in the evening, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that there was a threat of Russian drone attacks on the region.

An air raid alert was activated in Kyiv and the region at 9:46 pm.

Russia launched its 14th mass missile attack across Ukraine in the morning on Feb. 10. Following Moscow’s attack President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that “this terror can and must be stopped by the world.”