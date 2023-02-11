Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Saturday, February 11, 2023

Air defense at work in Kyiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 11, 2023 12:07 am
Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said air defense is shooting down targets.

Earlier in the evening, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that there was a threat of Russian drone attacks on the region.

An air raid alert was activated in Kyiv and the region at 9:46 pm.

Russia launched its 14th mass missile attack across Ukraine in the morning on Feb. 10. Following Moscow’s attack President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that “this terror can and must be stopped by the world.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

