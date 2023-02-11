Air defense at work in Kyiv Oblast
February 11, 2023 12:07 am
Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said air defense is shooting down targets.
Earlier in the evening, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that there was a threat of Russian drone attacks on the region.
An air raid alert was activated in Kyiv and the region at 9:46 pm.
Russia launched its 14th mass missile attack across Ukraine in the morning on Feb. 10. Following Moscow’s attack President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that “this terror can and must be stopped by the world.”
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.