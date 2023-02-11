Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Saturday, February 11, 2023

Ukraine’s military intercepts 11 drones in south

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 11, 2023 1:30 am
Ukraine’s Air Command “South” reported late on Feb. 10 that they shot down five Shahed-136 drones over Mykolaiv Oblast, four over Odesa Oblast, and two over Kherson Oblast.

Earlier in the evening, a drone launched by the Russian military hit an already damaged energy infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command said.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported earlier that air defense was shooting down targets.

