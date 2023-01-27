Air Force: Russia used Kinzhal missiles to hit infrastructure sites in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia on Jan. 26

In its latest mass attack on Ukraine on Jan. 26, Russian troops struck critical infrastructure sites in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia with Kinzhal missiles, Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of Ukraine's Air Force, said. Ukrainian air defense is currently unable to shoot down this type of missile, according to Ihnat.

"Kinzhal is a missile that follows a ballistic trajectory. The MiG-31K interceptor jet delivers it to the upper layers of the atmosphere, launches it, and it flies from there, descending at great speed," Ihnat explained.

According to the Air Force spokesman, Russian forces save these missiles for hitting the "most important strategic targets" as they have few Kinzhals left. "This is their 'strategic goal' – to leave people in some Kyiv's district without electricity," Ihnat added.

Russia launched another mass attack on Ukraine on Jan. 26, firing 55 missiles from various aircraft and ships stationed on the Black Sea, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

For this large-scale strike, Russian forces used Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-47 Kinzhal, Kalibr, and Kh-59 missiles, Zaluzhnyi reported on Telegram.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure with hundreds of missiles and drones since Oct. 10, killing dozens of civilians and severely damaging the country's energy system.

Russia admitted that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, targeting vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.