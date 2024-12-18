Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, World Bank, External financing, Economy, Business, Russian frozen assets
Edit post

World Bank approves over $2 billion in funds for Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert December 19, 2024 12:31 AM 2 min read
The headquarters of the World Bank Group (World Bank) in Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2024. (Valerie Plesch/dpa via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The World Bank's Board of Directors on Dec. 18 approved $2.05 billion in Development Policy Operation (DPO) grants to Ukraine, part of which is funded by a portion of the new U.S. $20 billion loan backed by frozen Russian assets.

The funding supports the Ukrainian government in implementing reforms that will strengthen and stabilize the economy, the World Bank said in press release.

The DPO funds are co-financed by two sources: $1 billion from the Facilitation of Resources to Invest in Strengthening Ukraine Financial Intermediary Fund (F.O.R.T.I.S. Ukraine FIF) and $1.05 billion from the Advancing Needed Credit Enhancement (ADVANCE) Ukraine Trust Fund, supported by the U.K. and Japan.

The $1 billion grant via the intermediary fund represents the first payment Ukraine will receive from the Group of Seven (G7) plan to issue $50 billion in financing to Kyiv backed by frozen Russian assets.

The U.S., which is contributing a loan worth $20 billion to the G7 effort, transferred its portion to the World Bank's intermediary fund on Dec. 10.

"Despite significant challenges, the Government of Ukraine has stabilized the economy and remains focused on its development goals, particularly its ambition to join the European Union," Bob Saum, World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe, said on Dec. 18.

"There have been significant achievements, and Ukraine continues to advance in its efforts to implement reforms to establish a vibrant market economy. The World Bank Group and our international partners will continue to support the Ukrainian people in realizing their EU aspirations."

The DPO funds will focus on Ukraine's growth potential, supporting the railway sector, banking, and renewable energy generation, the World Bank said. Funding will also support efforts to increase domestic revenues.

Ukraine Reforms Tracker Weekly — Issue 5
Editor’s note: This is issue 5 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly “Ukraine Reforms Tracker” covering events from Dec. 9-Dec. 15, 2024. This newsletter was until recently titled “Ukrainian Economy in Brief.” The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to busi…
The Kyiv IndependentYaroslav Zhelezniak

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:53 AM

Oscars shortlist includes two Ukrainian documentaries.

The Ukrainian documentaries “The Porcelain War” and “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” have been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Dec. 17.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.