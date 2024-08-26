Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kursk Oblast, Kursk incursion, Dmitry Peskov
Negotiations with Ukraine have now lost their relevance, Kremlin says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 26, 2024 5:12 PM 2 min read
The Kremlin is skeptical about the talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attends a press conference at the Palace of Independence on Dec. 19, 2022, in Minsk, Belarus. (Contributor/Getty Images)
The Kremlin is skeptical about the talks between Russia and Ukraine, given their "loss of relevance," Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported on Aug. 26, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov's statement comes amid an ongoing Ukraine's incursion in Russia's Kursk Oblast, which started in early August. As of Aug. 20, the Ukrainian military said it controlled 1,263 square kilometers (488 square miles) and 93 settlements, including the town of Sudzha.

The Washington Post (WP) reported on Aug. 17 that the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast allegedly disrupted plans for secret indirect talks between Russia and Ukraine, facilitated by Qatar. The parties planned to discuss ending Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, according to the outlet.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, as well as Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, denied any indirect negotiations between the states.

"You know that the subject of negotiations has lost much of its relevance now. There are a lot of reports about various contacts in the media, and not all of them are truthful," Peskov said in response to a question about possible negotiations between the two sides.

Kyiv said that rather than capturing Russian territory, the incursion aims to protect Ukrainian lives by preventing cross-border attacks and diverting Russian reinforcements.

Kursk Oblast borders Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, an area subjected to daily Russian attacks since parts of it were liberated in April 2022.

Russia has also continued to shell border communities in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, including the villages of Porozok and Poznia. Ukrainian authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from the region amid intensified Russian attacks.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Aug. 14 that Ukraine's military is creating a "security zone" on Russian territory to protect Ukrainian border areas.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:30 AM

Zelensky expresses support for India hosting Ukraine's second peace summit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 25 that negotiations are ongoing with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Switzerland to organize a second peace summit. In a conversation with Indian journalists, Zelensky revealed that he had informed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his support for India hosting the summit.
