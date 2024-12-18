Zelensky, Macron discuss possibility of peacekeeping force in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the possibility of sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine during a meeting in Brussels on Dec. 18, Zelensky said.

Zelensky is holding talks with EU and NATO leaders during a two-day European Summit at the EU Council in Brussels on Dec. 18-19.

The two leaders discussed Ukraine's key priorities, including bolstering air defense capabilities, training more Ukrainian brigades, and strategies for achieving peace.

"We also see that we need reliable guarantees for a peace that can be brought closer," Zelensky said.

"We continued to work on the initiative of President Macron regarding the presence in Ukraine of forces that can contribute to stabilization on the path to peace."

Macron has spearheaded the idea of sending troops to Ukraine in some capacity since February 2024. With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump set to return to the White House in January, European leaders are preparing to play a greater role in supporting Ukraine's defense needs.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 12, citing undisclosed official sources, that Trump wants European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Trump reportedly made the comments during his Dec. 7 meeting with Zelensky and Macron in Paris.

Macron on Dec. 12 spoke to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk about the possibility of sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine after a potential ceasefire deal.

Zelensky said on Dec. 9 that Ukraine "may consider" the proposal, but only after securing a clear timeline for NATO membership.

Following their meeting on Dec. 18, Zelensky said that Macron discussed the communications he has had "with other partners to implement all necessary steps to achieve peace."