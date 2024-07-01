Skip to content
News Feed, France, Elections, Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine
Edit post

Exit polls show far-right party takes lead in first round of French election

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 1, 2024 5:15 AM 2 min read
Jordan Bardella, president of National Rally, speaks following voting during the first round of legislative elections in Paris, France, on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Exit polls show the French far-right National Rally winning the first round of France's parliamentary election on June 30.

Following a bruising defeat in the European Parliament elections earlier in June, French President Emmanuel Macron called for snap elections to be held on June 30 and July 7.

Exit polls appeared to show a victory for the National Rally party, earning 34.2% of the vote. The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition earned 28%, and French President Emmanuel Macron's party received only 20%.

The National Rally was ahead in polls prior to June 30, but the party may fall short of winning enough seats required for an absolute majority. Current projections show the National Rally winning between 230 and 280 seats in the 577-seat lower house.

Jordan Bardella, the current president of National Rally, would be elected prime minister if the party can form a governing coalition. Macron would nonetheless remain president and retain control of most of France's foreign policy decisions.

Bardella has said that he would continue supporting Ukraine if elected prime minister but ruled out sending French troops or supplying the country with long-range weapons.

"My position has not changed, and that is to support Ukraine by providing defense equipment, ammunition, operational logistical support, and defensive weaponry to enable Ukraine to protect itself to hold the front," Bardella told reporters on June 19.

"I don't plan to send, especially, long-range missiles or other weapons that will allow Ukraine to strike the Russian territory," Bardella added.

France has sent Ukraine long-range SCALP missiles, which can hit targets up to 250 (155 miles) kilometers away. SCALP missiles have been put to use to hit valuable Russian military targets in occupied Crimea.

After months of discussion, Macron said earlier in June that France was finalizing a coalition of countries to send military instructors to Ukraine.

Bardella's election may complicate that plan, as he said he is "opposed to sending French troops and soldiers to Ukraine" and characterized it as a "red line."

At the same time, Bardella walked back some of the National Rally's previous foreign policy positions, including some controversial proposals that suggested a rapprochement with Russia.

"I don't intend to weaken France's voice and commitment on the international stage, and I'll be extremely respectful of that," he said.

Bardella also reiterated that he condemned Russia's "violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity" but cautioned that he wanted to "avoid any risk of escalation with Russia because Russia is a nuclear power, and I am committed to the return of peace and political stability in this region."

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.