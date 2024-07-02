Skip to content
NATO plans to establish new post in Kyiv, 'Trump-proof' Ukraine aid, WSJ reports

by Martin Fornusek July 2, 2024 9:10 AM 2 min read
NATO plans to establish a senior representative post in Kyiv, as well as a new command in Germany to coordinate assistance for Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on July 1, citing U.S. and allied officials.

This is part of the alliance's effort to safeguard long-term aid for Ukraine should Donald Trump return to the White House after the U.S. presidential election later this year, the outlet wrote.

Ex-President Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, has repeatedly criticized NATO and assistance for Kyiv.

The new measures, which are expected to be announced at an upcoming NATO summit in Washington, will involve the new command center in Germany's Wiesbaden coordinating the flow of military equipment and the training of Ukrainian soldiers, the WSJ wrote.

The steps should help better coordinate the assistance and bring the Ukrainian military closer to NATO standards.

Allied leaders previously said that the July 9-11 Washington summit would contain "new language" on Ukraine's NATO prospects and focus on a roadmap toward its eventual membership.

Ukraine also hopes to secure "guaranteed" military funding commitment from NATO allies. While no decision has been reached so far, outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed to provide Ukraine with at least 40 billion euros ($43 billion) in military support each year "for as long as necessary."

Author: Martin Fornusek
