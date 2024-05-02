Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, NATO, NATO-Russia, Sabotage, Russian Intelligence, Espionage
Edit post

NATO accuses Russia of conducting hybrid attacks inside alliance territory

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2024 10:07 PM 2 min read
Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), during a news conference on the opening day of the annual NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

NATO released a statement condemning Russian "hybrid actions" after multiple individuals were accused of working on behalf of Russia from within NATO territory.

Over the last few months, local authorities in Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czechia, and the United Kingdom have investigated or arrested numerous individuals accused of working on behalf of Russia. Some of the activities these individuals have been accused of include espionage, military sabotage, and even offering to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"These incidents are part of an intensifying campaign of activities which Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on Alliance territory and through proxies," the statement reads. "This includes sabotage, acts of violence, cyber and electronic interference, disinformation campaigns, and other hybrid operations. NATO Allies express their deep concern over Russia's hybrid actions, which constitute a threat to Allied security."

The uptick in arrests and deportations raises questions about the extent of Russia's influence inside Europe. In addition to mass cyberattacks reported across the region, Russian intelligence actively deploys agents and operatives across Europe.

NATO promised to strengthen its response to Russian hybrid actions. Earlier this week, NATO convened its largest cyber defense exercise, Locked Shields, to better prepare NATO allies against Russian cyber attacks. Representatives from Ukraine also participated in the exercises.

Tensions between Moscow and the alliance have been mounting since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. European leaders have more recently warned that Russia's expansionist threats may lead to an attack on NATO in the coming years.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on March 19 that Russia may attack NATO as early as 2026 or 2027. That assessment falls in line with comments made by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, who estimated on Feb. 9 that Russia may attack NATO within three to five years.

Around the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "existential" for France and the rest of Europe. Later, Macron said he would not rule out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

Although the Chair of the NATO Military Committee later stated that there are currently no signs that Russia is planning an attack on NATO countries, he did warn that the alliance must be prepared for future escalation.

German authorities arrest 2 for allegedly planning military sabotage plot on Russia’s behalf
“The actions were intended in particular to undermine the military support provided by Germany to Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression,” the prosecutors said.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:55 PM

US says Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Chloropicrin is often used as an herbicide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), exposure to its vapors can cause severe irritation to the skin, eyes, and, if inhaled, internal organs.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.