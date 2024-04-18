Skip to content
News Feed, Germany, Russia, Russian Intelligence, Sabotage, Espionage
German authorities arrest 2 for allegedly planning military sabotage plot on Russia's behalf

by Nate Ostiller April 18, 2024 10:56 AM 1 min read
24 May 2023, Saxony, Dresden: A U.S. military vehicle drives along the A4 highway near Dresden, Germany, on May 24, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images)
German authorities arrested two German-Russian nationals suspected of planning a military sabotage plot on behalf of Russian intelligence, Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office said on April 18.

"The actions were intended in particular to undermine the military support provided by Germany to Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression," the prosecutors said.

The two men are accused of preparing a plot to carry out explosive and arson attacks on military and industrial sites in Germany, including on U.S. military bases in the country. They are thought to have actively begun the preparation for potential attacks by secretly photographing possible targets.

One of the men is also suspected of having fought in eastern Ukraine for Russian proxy forces between 2014 and 2016, the prosecutors said.

Russian intelligence actively deploys agents and operatives across Europe.

Several suspects have been arrested in recent months in Germany, Austria, Estonia, and other countries for allegedly spying for Russia or other forms of collaboration with Russian intelligence.

FT: Czechia warns Russia is trying to sabotage railways in Europe
Czech Transportation Minister Martin Kupka said that Russia has made “thousands of attempts to weaken our (railway) systems” since the beginning of the full-scale war.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
