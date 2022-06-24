Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine to introduce booster shots in 2022

November 30, 2021 6:38 amby Sergiy Slipchenko
(Dmytro Larin/moz.gov.ua)

Third booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be available in Ukraine starting January-February 2022, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said in an interview with BBC Ukraine.

He assured that there are enough vaccines in Ukraine — the ministry has already signed contracts with suppliers for next year. If necessary, it’s also possible to do complete revaccination with two new doses, he added.

Lyashko said that the ministry might introduce the booster shot earlier if 60% of the population receives the first dose of vaccine or 50% of the population become fully vaccinated.

As of Nov. 30, 11.1 million people are fully vaccinated and 24.5 million people got at least one dose out of a population of 41 million.

Author: Sergiy Slipchenko

Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.

