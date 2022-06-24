Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

Health Ministry: 96% of people who die of COVID-19 are unvaccinated

November 16, 2021 9:01 amby Sergiy Slipchenko
Share:
(Ministry of Health/Facebook)

Patients who are not fully vaccinated also account for 94% of hospitalizations, according to the ministry’s data from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31.

Fully vaccinated people are nine times less likely to die and five times less likely to be hospitalized from complications related to COVID-19.

Only 22% of Ukraine’s population is fully vaccinated. Despite having free access to 11.4 million doses of vaccine, Ukraine is falling behind every other European country.

Sergiy Slipchenko
Author: Sergiy Slipchenko

Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.

Tags: Covid-19

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok