Health Ministry: 96% of people who die of COVID-19 are unvaccinated

Patients who are not fully vaccinated also account for 94% of hospitalizations, according to the ministry’s data from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31.

Fully vaccinated people are nine times less likely to die and five times less likely to be hospitalized from complications related to COVID-19.

Only 22% of Ukraine’s population is fully vaccinated. Despite having free access to 11.4 million doses of vaccine, Ukraine is falling behind every other European country.