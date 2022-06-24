Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
National

Ambassador walks back his statement that Ukraine might concede NATO membership plans

February 14, 2022 1:43 pmby Oleg Sukhov
Share:
Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.K. Vadym Prystaiko attemds a briefing in Kyiv, on Jan. 10, 2020. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.K., said on Feb. 13 that Ukraine might contemplate the possibility of not joining NATO if this averts a further Russian invasion. The statement triggered a controversy in Ukraine.

The statement comes amid the U.S. warnings that Russia might attack Ukraine at any moment. Ukraine's commitment to not join NATO was one of the key security demands that Russia sent to the West, as it massed more than 140,000 troops near Ukraine and inside the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

When asked by BBC if Ukraine will contemplate not joining NATO, Prystaiko said: “We might, especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it.”

He mentioned, however, that Ukraine’s commitment to join NATO is stipulated by its Constitution.

“This is what is written in our Constitution, and by saying ‘might’ I go against the major document we have,” Prystaiko said. “What I’m saying here is that we are flexible and trying to find the best way out. If we have to go through some serious concessions, that’s something we might do, that’s for sure. I don’t believe we will do this, you were asking whether we contemplate the possibility.”

Oleg Nykolenko, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, said Prystaiko’s words had been taken out of context by the media.

He said that Ukraine’s Constitution stipulates joining NATO, and no decisions can contradict the Constitution.

“The best guarantee would be Ukraine’s immediate accession to the alliance,” Nykolenko said. “But Ukraine faces threats here and now, and that’s why the search for guarantees is becoming the fundamental task.”

Following media reports about the comments, the Ukrainian Embassy to the U.K. published a statement to clarify there is no change in Ukraine's plans for NATO membership.

"People in Ukraine want to live their lives in peace and quiet, feeling safe in their country. NATO is the only way to have it in our part of the globe," Prystaiko said on Twitter.

Oleg Sukhov
Author: Oleg Sukhov

Oleg Sukhov is a political reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Tags: Russia's war, NATO

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok