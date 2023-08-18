Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
National Resistance Center: Russia plans to passportize all teenagers in Luhansk region by October 1

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 18, 2023 7:46 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia plans to carry out the forced distribution of Russian passports to all teenagers aged 14-18 living in the Luhansk region, the National Resistance Center reported on Aug. 18.

According to the Center, the Russian-backed officials are "dissatisfied" with the low rate of passportization in occupied Luhansk. Teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18 will be forced to receive Russian passports before Oct. 1.

"A commission will be sent to each of the occupied districts to look for teenagers without enemy passports," the Center stated. "For this, 'volunteers' from the Kremlin youth movements who arrived from the Russian Federation will be involved, and will go around the houses."

Russian leaders create special incentives oriented towards families and children in occupied Ukrainian territory to adopt Russian passports. For example, a Russian passport could provide children with free vacations. If parents decide against receiving Russian passports, they could lose the support of social benefits, which would prevent their children from receiving an education.

Earlier this week, the Center reported that Russian authorities in occupied regions of Ukraine threatened to withhold high school certificates from students who did not agree to accept Russian passports.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
