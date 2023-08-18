National Resistance Center: Russia plans to passportize all teenagers in Luhansk region by October 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia plans to carry out the forced distribution of Russian passports to all teenagers aged 14-18 living in the Luhansk region, the National Resistance Center reported on Aug. 18.

According to the Center, the Russian-backed officials are "dissatisfied" with the low rate of passportization in occupied Luhansk. Teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18 will be forced to receive Russian passports before Oct. 1.

"A commission will be sent to each of the occupied districts to look for teenagers without enemy passports," the Center stated. "For this, 'volunteers' from the Kremlin youth movements who arrived from the Russian Federation will be involved, and will go around the houses."

Russian leaders create special incentives oriented towards families and children in occupied Ukrainian territory to adopt Russian passports. For example, a Russian passport could provide children with free vacations. If parents decide against receiving Russian passports, they could lose the support of social benefits, which would prevent their children from receiving an education.

Earlier this week, the Center reported that Russian authorities in occupied regions of Ukraine threatened to withhold high school certificates from students who did not agree to accept Russian passports.



