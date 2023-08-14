Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
National Resistance Center: New forced passportization strategy targets teens

by Abbey Fenbert August 14, 2023 4:21 AM 1 min read
A high school destroyed by Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, July 2023. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Russian authorities in occupied regions of Ukraine are threatening to withhold high school certificates from students who do not agree to accept Russian passports, the National Resistance Center reported on Aug. 13.

In the Russian Federation, all citizens receive an internal passport at age 14.

According to the center, many Ukrainian teenagers in Russian-occupied regions have not applied for these passports. As a coercive measure, Russian proxies in these areas are leveraging high school certificates, refusing to grant them to students without a Russian passport.

"Moscow is not satisfied with the pace of Russian citizenship in the regions," the center said.

Forced passportization is an ongoing assault against Ukrainian civilians in the occupied areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. Those who refuse to accept Russian passports are subject to intimidation, restrictions to social benefits, and possible violence.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
