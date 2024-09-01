The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Russia claims Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow, other regions in a mass attack

by Olena Goncharova September 1, 2024 4:59 AM
A damaged car is seen at an undisclosed location in Belgorod region overnight on Sept. 1 following a drone attack. 
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Dozens of drones reportedly targeted several Russian regions overnight on Sept. 1, including Moscow, Tver, Voronezh, Tula, Bryansk, Belgorod, Lipetsk, and Kursk, according to local officials.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that at least five drones were downed in the Russian capital region. No damage to civilian infrastructure or casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Additionally, at least 14 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region in southwestern Russia, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz said via his official Telegram channel.  Two more were downed in the Kursk region, which has been partially controlled by Ukraine, said the region's acting governor, Alexei Smirnov.

As Kyiv's incursion into Kursk Oblast enters its fourth week, Ukraine reportedly controls over 1,290 square kilometers (500 square miles) and 100 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Aug. 27.

Officials said that there were no reported injuries or damage according to preliminary information.

In the Begorod region, several houses, cars, and commercial properties were damaged after repelling an aerial attack, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Russian forces “wiping out” Kursk Oblast’s Sudzha with bombs, Ukrainian general says
“They (Russian forces) are destroying their own people. Despite the fact that Sudzha is in the rear, the Russians are wiping it off the face of the earth,” Ukraine’s Ground Forces commander Oleksandr Pavliuk said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Olena Goncharova
2:40 PM

Russian attack on Chasiv Yar kills 5.

Russian shelling struck a home and a high-rise building. Five men, aged 24-38, were killed as a result of the attack, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.
6:32 AM

Venezuela extradites 2 Colombians to Russia for fighting in Ukraine.

Russian authorities detained two Colombian nationals who fought for Ukraine, Russia's Security Service (FSB) said on Aug. 30. The two Colombian men were extradited from Venezuela after being detained by Venezuelan authorities during a layover in Caracas, on-route back home to Colombia.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.