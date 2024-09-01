Russia claims Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow, other regions in a mass attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Dozens of drones reportedly targeted several Russian regions overnight on Sept. 1, including Moscow, Tver, Voronezh, Tula, Bryansk, Belgorod, Lipetsk, and Kursk, according to local officials.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that at least five drones were downed in the Russian capital region. No damage to civilian infrastructure or casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Additionally, at least 14 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region in southwestern Russia, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz said via his official Telegram channel. Two more were downed in the Kursk region, which has been partially controlled by Ukraine, said the region's acting governor, Alexei Smirnov.

As Kyiv's incursion into Kursk Oblast enters its fourth week, Ukraine reportedly controls over 1,290 square kilometers (500 square miles) and 100 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Aug. 27.

Officials said that there were no reported injuries or damage according to preliminary information.

In the Begorod region, several houses, cars, and commercial properties were damaged after repelling an aerial attack, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.