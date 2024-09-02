The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Oil depot fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast extinguished after more than 2 weeks, authorities say

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 2, 2024 11:39 AM 1 min read
A fire at the Kavkaz oil and petroleum storage facility just outside Proletarsk, a town in Russia's Rostov Oblast, was finally extinguished on Sep. 2, the state-run media outlet TASS said, citing emergency services.

The fire began on Aug. 18 following a Ukrainian strike on the oil depot, one of many attacks on Russian oil and energy infrastructure. There were unconfirmed reports that a second strike on the facility occurred on Aug. 23 after the initial fire began.

The fire reportedly began after Russian air defense units repelled a drone, but debris hit an industrial warehouse at the oil depot, igniting a diesel fuel fire.

Ukraine's General Staff later confirmed a strike on the plant, which stored oil and petroleum products for the Russian army.

Local authorities said in late August that at least 49 firefighters were injured as they struggled to contain the fire.

Proletarsk is located some 230 kilometers (142 miles) southeast of the regional capital of Rostov-on-Don and 340 kilometers (211 miles) from the border with the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine’s military confirms strikes on Russian oil depots in Rostov, Kirov oblasts
The Ukrainain military on Aug. 28 attacked oil depots in Russia’s Rostov Oblast and, for the first time, in Kirov Oblast some 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Aug. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
