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Moldova's largest EU air defense support package even larger than expected

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by Chris Powers
Moldova's largest EU air defense support package even larger than expected
The Moldovan and European Union flags are displayed on the Government House of Moldova on May 31, 2023 in Chisinau, Moldova. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

EU foreign ministers approved 120 million euros ($137 million) in air defense support for Moldova at their July 13 meeting, more than officials predicted the previous week, and by far the largest package of support the country has ever received.

The package of support was agreed hours after a Russian overnight attack in which a Russian drone crashed in Moldova, and is 20 million euros ($23 million) more than officials were expecting Chisinau would receive.

"The assistance measure will finance a mid-range air defence system ... (which) will continue to enable the Moldovan Armed Forces to improve their operational effectiveness and thereby better protect civilians," reads an EU press release.

The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas led the push for EU countries to give 120 million euros annually to Moldova while on a visit to the country in May 2026.

The sum will be paid from a fund called the European Peace Facility (EPF), which first became operational in 2021. It is composed of contributions paid directly by the 27 EU countries.

With the latest pledge, the total support given to Moldova by the EU via the EPF stands at 317 million euros ($362 million), which a Moldovan official told the Kyiv Independent makes Chisinau second only to Ukraine in the total support granted via the fund.

European Peace FacilityRussiaEU aidKaja KallasAid for UkraineMilitary aidAir defense
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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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