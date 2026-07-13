Moldova's largest EU air defense support package even larger than expected

EU foreign ministers approved 120 million euros ($137 million) in air defense support for Moldova at their July 13 meeting, more than officials predicted the previous week, and by far the largest package of support the country has ever received.

The package of support was agreed hours after a Russian overnight attack in which a Russian drone crashed in Moldova, and is 20 million euros ($23 million) more than officials were expecting Chisinau would receive.

"The assistance measure will finance a mid-range air defence system ... (which) will continue to enable the Moldovan Armed Forces to improve their operational effectiveness and thereby better protect civilians," reads an EU press release.

The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas led the push for EU countries to give 120 million euros annually to Moldova while on a visit to the country in May 2026.

The sum will be paid from a fund called the European Peace Facility (EPF), which first became operational in 2021. It is composed of contributions paid directly by the 27 EU countries.

With the latest pledge, the total support given to Moldova by the EU via the EPF stands at 317 million euros ($362 million), which a Moldovan official told the Kyiv Independent makes Chisinau second only to Ukraine in the total support granted via the fund.