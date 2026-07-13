War diplomacy: the new shape of negotiations — next KI Insights monthly briefing

U.S.-mediated talks since last year have failed to deliver results. Both Russia and Ukraine have intensified their strike campaigns, notably against the capitals of both countries. However, this doesn't mark the end of diplomacy. Ukraine, in particular, is seeking to leverage its battlefield advantage into a deal – potentially even this year.

This private briefing will explore the following questions:

Who is actually driving Ukraine's negotiating strategy, what factors are driving their thinking, and how has Kyiv's position evolved?

What could a realistic ceasefire look like from Ukraine's perspective, and how far is it from what Russia will accept?

Is the transfer of the lead mediation role from the US to Europe feasible?

What should decision-makers expect from the diplomatic track in autumn/ winter 2026?

Format: Online, in English. The event will include a presentation followed by a candid Q&A session.

Date: Friday, 24 July 2026

Time: 17:00 Kyiv time (16:00 in Brussels, 15:00 in London, 10:00 in Washington D.C.). Expected duration – 75 minutes.

How to register:

To secure your spot, register by completing this short form.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

The event is for KI Insights subscribers only. Please note that a KI Insights subscription is different from a Kyiv Independent membership.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

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About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by the Kyiv Independent, provides in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis. For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.