Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Moldova, Drone attack, Russia
Edit post

Moldovan authorities find warhead with 50 kg of explosives at crash site of Russian drone

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2024 2:56 PM 2 min read
Russian Shahed-type drone fragments found on Moldovan territory on Feb. 11, 2024. (Moldovan Border Police)
This audio is created with AI assistance

When examining the crash site of a Russian Shahed-type drone near the border with Ukraine, Moldovan authorities discovered the drone’s warhead containing about 50 kilograms of explosives, Moldova's Border Police reported on Feb. 12.

The drone fragments were found on Feb. 11, not long after a Russian strike against Odesa Oblast, which borders Moldova. Chisinau suspects that the drone was downed by Ukrainian air defenses during the Feb. 9-10 attack.

Russian forces launched three waves of "kamikaze" drones against Odesa Oblast overnight on Feb. 9-10, targeting Odesa and Danube port infrastructure in the Izmail district. Four people were reported injured.

According to Moldovan authorities, drone debris was found near the village of Etulia, a Moldovan border settlement some 15 kilometers northeast of the Ukrainian Danube port of Reni and almost 40 kilometers northwest of Izmail.

The Border Police said that explosive specialists have collected all the drone remains and will soon detonate the discovered explosive charge.

Opinion: The global consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, changed everything for Ukraine, for Europe, and for global politics. The world entered a new era of great-power rivalry in which war could no longer be excluded. Apart from the immediate victims, Russia’s aggression most concerned Eu…
The Kyiv IndependentJoschka Fischer

Access to the crash site will remain restricted until the end of the investigation to ensure the safety of local civilians, according to the Border Police.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu called the drone crash on her country's territory "another stark reminder of the grim reality we face," urging to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian military aggression.

Previously, Russian drone strikes against Odesa Oblast led to drone debris being found on Romanian soil in the autumn of 2023. In response, Bucharest implemented additional security measures in the border region, which included building shelters and air defense systems.

Turkish F-16 fighter jets stationed in Romania were scrambled during the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on Feb. 9-10.

​​ISW: Russia sets conditions to destabilize Moldova
The Kremlin prepares for destabilizing Moldova, likely as a part of the efforts to hinder its EU integration, among other objectives, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 28 assessment.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
11:17 AM

Musk denies Starlink sales to Russia.

He said this in response to several media outlets and Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reporting that Russia has Starlink and is increasingly using it on the front line in Ukraine.
10:58 AM

IMF delegation arrives in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian officials.

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders on strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities, Vahram Stepanyan, the fund's resident representative to Ukraine, said on Feb. 12.
5:53 AM

Ukrainian teen basketball player killed in Germany.

17-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov played for the ART Giants youth basketball team in Dusseldorf. The night before an upcoming match, he and his teammate Artem Kozachenko were reportedly attacked with knives on the street.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.