Moldova, Romania, Ukraine, Russian attack, War
Russian missile enters Moldova’s airspace during mass attack on Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova December 25, 2024 1:15 PM 1 min read
Moldovan President Maia Sandu on May 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile entered Moldovan airspace during a mass attack on Ukraine on Dec. 25, Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed.

On Christmas morning, Russia launched more than 70 missiles and over 100 drones, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. At least one person was killed, and six others were injured, local authorities said.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that one cruise missile was flying towards the western town of Chernivtsi from Moldova.

According to Sandu, these attacks "clearly violate international law."

"Moldova condemns these acts and stands in full solidarity with Ukraine," she said.

Monitoring Telegram channels also reported that a Russian missile entered Romania. But the Romanian Defense Ministry said that the violation of the country's airspace was not confirmed.

Poland scrambled fighter jets in response to the Russian missile threat in western Ukraine, the Polish Operational Command reported.

Warsaw and Bucharest, NATO members, frequently scramble fighter jets to protect countries' airspace as Russian forces launch large-scale aerial attacks on Ukraine. Yet, they have never been used to destroy missiles or drones.

Narrowly overcoming pro-Russian comeback, Moldovan President Sandu is facing tough term ahead
Moldovan President Maia Sandu begins her second term in office on Dec. 24 in unprecedented circumstances. Russian meddling in domestic affairs is widespread, and the Kremlin makes clear their position of not acknowledging Sandu as a legitimate president of her own country. Sandu also begins her ter…
The Kyiv IndependentPaula Erizanu
Author: Kateryna Denisova
