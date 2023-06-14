Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Interior Ministry: 2,799 people evacuated from Kherson Oblast after dam destruction

by Martin Fornusek June 14, 2023 2:09 PM 2 min read
Flooded areas of Kherson Oblast, June 14, 2023. (Source: Interior Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of June 14, 2,779 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of Kherson Oblast as 28 settlements on the government-controlled right bank remain underwater, the Interior Ministry announced.

According to the ministry, floodwaters have receded in the villages of Olhivka, Mykolaivka, Lvovo, and Burhunka in the Tiahynka community, Stepanivka in the Kherson community, and Bobrovyi Kut and Zapovit in the Kalyniv community.

Patrolling of the flooded and coastal areas continues as residents that chose to stay are receiving food, water, and other basic necessities.

The Kakhovka dam breach on June 6 triggered a humanitarian and environmental disaster, including massive floods in Kherson Oblast and other areas. Ukraine officials said that Russian forces destroyed the dam.

NYT: Satellites detected explosion at Kakhovka dam shortly before collapse
U.S. spy satellites detected an explosion at the Kakhovka dam just before it collapsed on June 6, the New York Times (NYT) wrote on June 9, citing a senior U.S. official.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Flooded areas of Kherson Oblast, June 14, 2023. (Source: Interior Ministry/Telegram)
Flooded areas of Kherson Oblast, June 14, 2023. (Source: Interior Ministry/Telegram)
Flooded areas of Kherson Oblast, June 14, 2023. (Source: Interior Ministry/Telegram)
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.