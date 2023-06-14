Interior Ministry: 2,799 people evacuated from Kherson Oblast after dam destruction

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of June 14, 2,779 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of Kherson Oblast as 28 settlements on the government-controlled right bank remain underwater, the Interior Ministry announced.

According to the ministry, floodwaters have receded in the villages of Olhivka, Mykolaivka, Lvovo, and Burhunka in the Tiahynka community, Stepanivka in the Kherson community, and Bobrovyi Kut and Zapovit in the Kalyniv community.

Patrolling of the flooded and coastal areas continues as residents that chose to stay are receiving food, water, and other basic necessities.

The Kakhovka dam breach on June 6 triggered a humanitarian and environmental disaster, including massive floods in Kherson Oblast and other areas. Ukraine officials said that Russian forces destroyed the dam.