Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Shahed drones, Oleksandr Kamyshin, drone production
Edit post

Minister: Ukraine to catch up with Russia in production of Shahed-type drone in 2024

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2024 8:15 PM 2 min read
Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" panel in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2024. (Courtesy: "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's capacity to produce drones similar to the Iranian-designed Shahed "are no longer inferior to Russia's," Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said in an interview aired on Feb. 26.

Ukraine has intensified its efforts to ramp up domestic production of attack drones, a critical tool on the battlefield, aiming to manufacture one million drones this year.

Russia has used Shahed-type kamikaze drones, both supplied by Iran and domestically produced, to attack Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The Ukrainian version of the Shahed drone is identical to the original "in terms of the amount of explosives they carry, their range, and other technical parameters," Kamyshin said on national television.

Since autumn 2022, Russia has regularly attacked Ukrainian cities and infrastructure with thousands of Shahed-type drones, initially delivered from Iran but now produced domestically in new factories.

Ukraine's capabilities for 2024 are six times higher than they were last year, and the country's defense industry also produced three times more in 2023 than it did in 2022, Kamyshin said at a forum in Kyiv on Feb. 25.

Ukraine pins hopes on home-made drones to counter Russia
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 7 that the Ukrainian military would create a separate branch of the Armed Forces dedicated to drones. Throughout the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been a drone tactics pioneer, from applying purpose-built military UAVs to weaponizing civilian models…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Over 90% of the drones currently being used on the front line in Ukraine are Ukrainian-made, according to Digital Transformations Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Ukraine is also working on establishing the mass production of attack drones similar to Russian Lancet drones with a range of 40 kilometers, Fedorov said on Feb. 7.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree earlier in February creating a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drones.

The Unmanned Systems Forces will focus on improving Ukraine's work with drones, creating special drone-specific units, ramping up training, systemizing their use, increasing production, and pushing innovation.

How Russia’s homegrown Lancet drone became so feared in Ukraine
In the bubble of pro-Ukraine communities on the Internet, the constant inflow of battlefield videos showing the destruction of Russian equipment regularly lifts the moods of hundreds of thousands of supporters of Ukraine’s struggle around the world. Wander over to the Russian side of the internet,…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:17 PM

Zelensky signs bill on conditions for demobilization of conscripts.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky's original proposal, conscripts whose term of service expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established period are released from service to the reserve "within the terms determined by the presidential decree."
3:11 PM

Yermak: Ukraine working to restore operations at one airport.

Ukrainian authorities are working to restore operations at one of the country's airports once security issues are addressed, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said at the "Made in Ukraine" forum on Feb. 26, the Liga.net outlet reported.
1:12 PM

Denmark drops investigation into Nord Stream explosions.

"The investigation has led the authorities to conclude that the sabotage of the pipelines was intentional. However, the assessment is that there is no sufficient basis to pursue a criminal case in Denmark," the Danish police said in a statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.