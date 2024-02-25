Skip to content
Kamyshin: Ukraine's capabilities for 2024 are 6 times higher than 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2024 1:42 PM 2 min read
Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" panel in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2024. (Courtesy: "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's capabilities for 2024 are six times higher than they were in 2023, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25.

Kamyshin added that Ukraine's defense industry also produced three times more in 2023 than it did in 2022.

High-ranking Ukrainian officials met to discuss Ukraine’s future at the “Ukraine. Year 2024” forum on Feb. 25, one day after the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war.

The forum discussed achieving Ukraine’s goals in the war, developing its defense and security forces, implementing Ukraine’s peace formula, ensuring economic growth and integration into world markets, security guarantees, the status of its military-industrial complex, and protecting the lives of Ukrainians.

"Back in the Soviet Union, we had a strong defense industry, but it was neglected for decades later," Kamyshin told a Kyiv Independent reporter at the forum. "For instance, in 2021, we produced zero ammunition. In 2022, we started producing that (ammunition), but 2023 became the year where the defense industry started running on a large scale and started making an impact on the front line."

"The first year, we lived in a paradigm of courage. The second year – in a paradigm of irony. In the third year, it is important for us to focus on efficiency. And we are carefully counting everything we produce," Kamyshin said.

According to Kamyshin, Ukraine's defense industry is comprised of 500 enterprises dedicated to designing, repairing, manufacturing, and maintaining all required equipment. Around 100 of the enterprises are state-owned, 400 are private, and about 300,000 people are engaged in the work, he said.

"No matter how much we increase production in Ukraine, the needs of our frontline are greater than those of the U.S. and EU combined," he said.

Kamyshin also noted that Ukraine is stepping up its production of ammunition, and that ground drones will be in greater circulation in 2024.

"Last year we saw drones in the air and at sea. This year will be the year when we see them on the ground. This will be the year when you will hear more about ground robotic systems," he said.

Among those in attendance at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum will be Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Vadym Sukharevskyi, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, and Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukraine will reach its goal of producing 1 million drones per year, Digital Transformations Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum on Feb. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
