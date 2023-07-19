Air Force: Ukraine downs 14 missiles, 23 drones in massive Russian night strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 13 Kalibr cruise missiles, one guided Kh-59 cruise missile, and 23 Shahed kamikaze drones in a massive Russian night strike against Ukraine, the Air Force reported on July 19.

Russian forces launched several waves of attacks from the Black Sea, targeting critical infrastructure and military facilities with the main direction of Odesa, according to the report.

The Air Force said that Russia used 16 Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea Fleet vessels, eight Kh-22 cruise missiles, six Oniks cruise missiles, and one guided aerial Kh-59 missile, as well as 32 Shahed kamikaze drones.

Suspilne Odesa reported drone and missile attacks against Odesa Oblast at 1 a.m. local time in a second consecutive strike against the city in the past two days.

According to Governor Oleh Kiper, at least six people were wounded and multiple residential buildings were damaged in the attack.