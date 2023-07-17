Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky, Kuleba on grain deal collapse: Russian actions are 'blackmail'

by Elsa Court July 18, 2023 12:06 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a press conference during NATO Summit at LITEXPO Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Center in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. (Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Speaking on U.S. television on July 17, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that "Russia is using hunger as an instrument to blackmail the world." President Volodymyr Zelensky similarly referred to Russia's decision to refuse to sign the extension of the Black Sea Grain Deal as "blackmail" in his evening address.

Asked by the host of the U.S. television show CBS Mornings what his message to Russia was, Kuleba replied that Russia needs to "stop playing hunger games with people around the world."

The grain initiative, brokered by Turkey and the U.N. in July 2022, has played a crucial role in stabilizing food prices worldwide amid a surge caused, in part, by Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Kuleba said that the immediate impact of Russia's refusal to extend the Black Sea Grain Deal on July 17 will be seen in a rise in food prices.

Following Moscow's announcement that it was terminating the deal, Bloomberg reported that the price of wheat rose by 3% to $6.8 per bushel.

Echoing remarks earlier made by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Kuleba said that it is "impossible to fully compensate the blockade of Ukrainian ports with inland routes," and therefore, "Russia is using hunger as an instrument" against the most vulnerable.

In his evening address, Zelensky said that "Ukrainian food is basic security for almost 400 million people," and that the deal provided stability to 45 countries across the world.

Sixty percent of the volumes exported under the initiative went to the countries of Africa and Asia.

Zelensky proposed to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Ukraine, the UN, and Turkey can ensure the operation of the shipping corridor in a trilateral format.

Ukraine war latest: Grain deal collapses after Russia pulls from agreement
Key Developments on July 17: * Grain deal collapses after Russia pulls from agreement * Crimean Bridge damaged after reported explosions * Military: Russian forces on the offensive in Lyman-Kupiansk direction * Foreign Ministry marks 9-year anniversary of Russian downing of MH17 * More Wagner…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Elsa Court
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
